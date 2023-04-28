Witness catches catalytic converter thieves in the act in broad daylight on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A video shows thieves at work – brazenly stealing a catalytic converted from underneath a car in broad daylight on Chicago's Northwest Side.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke Thursday to the brave witness who shot the video.

Two friends were just getting home from their morning coffee run and parked their car. They happened to notice another car moving extremely slowly - and before they had time to react, several people jumped out of that slow-moving car and jacked up a waiting parked car nearby.

And just like that, the thieves were off that parked car's catalytic converter.

"I turned to my friend, and I said, 'I think they're about to steal a catalytic converter," said the witness, Grace.

Grace recorded video and talked to Chicago Police she witnessed the theft. The catalytic converter on that parked car was stolen within seconds.

"It was just so quick," said Grace, who asked us not to use her last name.

Grace said the crew struck around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Dunning neighborhood – near Newcastle Avenue and Addison Street. They were so calm that a passing delivery truck did not even shake them.

"I think because it's so quick, they know that they're going to do what they're going to do and get out of there," Grace said.

In the video, one guy is seen working as a lookout, as the other uses an electric saw to cut off the catalytic converter. Just like that, the catalytic converter is thrown in the truck – and is on its way to be sold for its precious metals in a chop shop.

Matthew Walsh lives on the block.

"It takes two seconds for them to do it. They were gone," he said. "It's outrageous how fast they can do it."

A recent Illinois law requires catalytic converter purchasers to keep records of transactions and report sales to the IRS. Chicago Police – along with several surrounding departments – have started spray-painting the car parts to try to create a visible deterrent.

As for Grace, she says Chicago Police arrived within minutes – but the catalytic converter crew was gone.

Grace also said when officers arrived and were given a description of the car, they told her there have been a number of reports of the same crew going around in a BMW sedan stealing catalytic converters on the Northwest Side.