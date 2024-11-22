Charli XCX returns to Chicago area next spring, announcing Allstate Arena tour stop

Beyoncé nominated for 11 Grammys Beyoncé nominated for 11 Grammys 04:18

CHICAGO (CBS) — Charli XCX is making summer stretch into next spring – or "brat April," if you will – as the singer has announced a new series of shows, including a return to the Chicago area.

The British pop star is bringing her Brat 2025 arena tour to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on April 28 at 7 p.m. Other tour stops include Austin, Texas; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Brooklyn, New York.

Presale tickets go on sale November 26 at 10 a.m. Chicago time.

Charli XCX last performed in Chicago at the United Center in September.

She debuted her June album, "BRAT," during her European arena tour. She previously came to the Chicago area in June, when she performed at Radius.

Earlier this month, Collins Dictionary determined that "brat" was its 2024 word of the year. The word was defined this year as "characterized by a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude." Collins lexicographers said that, in the form of the viral phrase "brat summer," it became "one of the most talked about words" of the year.

