Center for Better Aging opens Tuesday on Chicago's South Side

Chicago's Center for Better Aging focuses on the over 50 population

CHICAGO (CBS)—A South Side organization dedicated to lifelong health care for people over 50 is opening a new space called the Center for Better Aging, which is also focused on saving lives.

"We actually created this space with older adults in mind."

A space dedicated to those 50 and older in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood. It's the first geriatric-approved emergency room on the South Side. It's located inside the St. Bernard Ambulatory Care Center.

The goal is to address healthcare disparities for older adults on Chicago's South Side.

"We're bringing medical services to the southside in a way that's compassionate and specialized for this community."

Executive Director Estrelitta Harmon said 160,000 older adults live on Chicago's South Side. The population is rapidly aging, disproportionately poor, chronically underserved, and critically burdened by health disparities.

"Especially in the Englewood area. There are poor people here. I'm one of them," said Englewood resident Odessa Graham.

Harmon said the life expectancy in Englewood is vastly different from other neighborhoods.

"Specifically here in Englewood, we know that the life expectancy is 68.1 Whereas, on the North Side, we see it in the 70s and sometimes even a 20-year age gap," Harmon said. "We are directly addressing that because we aren't just doing care in the four walls of the hospital, we're also addressing those social needs that we know impact life expectancy and well-being."

The Center for Better Aging's grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is on Tuesday at St. Benard Ambulatory Care Center.

