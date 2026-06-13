Celebration of Life service held for renowned Chicago funeral director Spencer Leak Jr.

Friends, family, and local leaders gathered to say a final farewell to Spencer Leak Junior.

He died suddenly and unexpectedly on May 31.

Saturday's service was held at the House of Hope, where just months ago, Leak and Sons Funeral Homes assisted with the memorial service for Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.

Leak was the vice president of the funeral home, which provided home-going services to the well-known, from Sam Cooke to Bernie Mac. Most recently, Leak Jr. himself drove the remains of the Rev. Jesse Jackson from Chicago to South Carolina.

Those who spoke today remembered Leak for his generosity and dedication to giving back to his community.

"Spencer Leak Jr is remembered by many simply as a good man, and a source of comfort, steadiness and trust," said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

"He lived in service to others. He looked out for his community. He made life better for people he didn't even know," said Gov. JB Pritzker.

"Every family, regardless of their financial means, were treated with dignity and respect," said Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The service also featured photos from Leak's life, from his marriage to his wife, Dr. Donna Leak, to memories with his kids, friends, and other family members.