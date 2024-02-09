CCL holder shoots, seriously hurts man during domestic incident in South Side Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was hospitalized after being shot by a woman during an argument in the South Shore neighborhood early Friday morning.

Chicago police said the 39-year-old man was inside a residence just after 5 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Cornell Avenue, where he engaged in an argument turned fight with a 34-year-old woman.

The woman, who is a concealed carry license and FOID card holder, pulled out a firearm and fired s shot at the victim - striking him in the torso. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

The weapon was recovered on the scene. Area 2 detectives were questioning the woman.

The incident appeared to be domestic-related, according to police.