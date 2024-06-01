Watch CBS News
CCL holder shoots at would-be carjackers on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A concealed carry license holder fired shots at a group who attempted to carjack him on the Northwest Side early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said around 3:30 a.m., a 34-year-old man was walking to his car in the 3700 block of North Spaulding Avenue when a black sedan pulled up, and three armed offenders exited and demanded his vehicle.

The man then pulled out his handgun and fired at the group, who returned to the sedan and left the scene, police said.

No injuries were reported, and no one is in custody.

Area 5 detectives were investigating.

June 1, 2024 / 7:06 AM CDT

