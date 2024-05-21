CBS News Chicago wins six regional Murrow Awards, including overall excellence

CBS News Chicago won six regional Edward R. Murrow Awards on Tuesday, including the coveted overall excellence honor.

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced the Region 7 winners on Tuesday.

No other station in Region 7--comprising Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio--won more than two awards.

In addition to overall excellence, CBS 2 won:

Winners of regional Murrows will now compete for national honors to be announced later this year.

Last year, CBS 2 won five regional Edward R. Murrow awards, including overall excellence.

In 2021, the station won the national overall excellence award after winning eight regional Murrows, and Anchor Brad Edwards won the national writing award that year.