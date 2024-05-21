Watch CBS News
CBS News Chicago wins six regional Murrow Awards, including overall excellence

By John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Chicago won six regional Edward R. Murrow Awards on Tuesday, including the coveted overall excellence honor

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced the Region 7 winners on Tuesday.  

No other station in Region 7--comprising Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio--won more than two awards. 

In addition to overall excellence, CBS 2 won:

Winners of regional Murrows will now compete for national honors to be announced later this year. 

Last year, CBS 2 won five regional Edward R. Murrow awards, including overall excellence. 

In 2021, the station won the national overall excellence award after winning eight regional Murrows, and Anchor Brad Edwards won the national writing award that year.

John Dodge

John Dodge is CBS Chicago's Director of Digital Content. John is a veteran Chicago journalist with experience in print, television and online platforms and has been with the CBS Chicago team since 2007.

First published on May 21, 2024 / 2:06 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

