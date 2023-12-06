Investigating Injustice: Black women hit hard by crime

Investigating Injustice: Black women hit hard by crimeget the free app
Everyone wants to feel safe in their own home, in their own community, as they go about their daily lives.
For Black women in Chicago every day begins with the fear of becoming another tragic statistic.
The CBS 2 Investigators analyzed more than two decades of police crime data connecting each report to a person, to a location, to a date and time and discovered a startling fact hiding in plain sight. Black women are disproportionately targeted when it comes to crime. And they have been for decades.
Investigating Injustice is a series by the CBS 2 Investigators examining the disparate impact crime has on Black women in Chicago.
Black women victimized by crime
Victim identities are rightfully protected from public view, but data about a person's race, sex, and age can tell a great deal more than monthly figures of violent crimes.
Through public records requests, CBS Chicago obtained police data that contains the victim profiles for every reported incident in the city over the last two decades, accounting for more than 8 million victimizations, and one group consistently held the burden of crime: Black women.
In 2022, there were more than 26,000 violent crimes and more than 212,000 non-violent crimes in Chicago, ranging from shootings and robberies to retail and motor vehicle theft, affecting roughly 260,000 victims.
Looking at 2022, of the 269,423 crimes reported in Chicago, 67,094 happened to Black women. Everything from theft to murder. That means Black women account for 25% of crime victims while they make up just 16% of the city's population.
Some brave Black women wanted to share their stories of going about their daily lives and suddenly being attacked by strangers. They shared their fears and hopes to help shine a light on a problem they say the city has largely ignored for years.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Long before Kimberly Foxx won the 2016 election and became the first Black woman to serve as Cook County state's attorney, she was all too familiar with crime.
She had been impacted as a child herself, she had witnessed her mother living with the aftermath of a crime she endured while pregnant with Foxx, and she had seen her extended family and friends become victims throughout their lives and hers.
Now, Foxx is one of a handful of local, state, and national leaders responding a CBS 2 series of reports, Investigating Injustice: Black Women At Risk. More than 300 emails were sent to people in power, asking them to watch the series and respond. Foxx's team responded almost immediately. Her reaction: It's urgent to begin working toward change.