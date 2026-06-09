Longtime CBS Chicago sports anchor Ryan Baker departing for new role in nonprofit sector

Longtime CBS Chicago sports and news anchor/reporter Ryan Baker announced he will be leaving his role after nearly 20 years to enter a new chapter in the nonprofit sector.

Baker, a respected figure in the Chicago sports media landscape, will serve as the new president and CEO of First Tee Greater Chicago, an organization focused on mentoring young people and teaching life skills through golf. His final day on CBS Chicago will be June 25.

Baker joined CBS Chicago in 2008, and during his tenure earned recognition as an award-winning journalist and trusted voices. He is also widely regarded as a collaborative and deeply respective member of the newsroom.

"Ryan Baker's impact on the Chicago sports landscape is truly immeasurable," said Jennifer Lyons, regional president and general manager of CBS Chicago and CBS Detroit. "For decades he has been a trusted voice for fans and a respected presence in our newsroom, as well as a committed member of the Chicago community. We are grateful for his many contributions to CBS Chicago and wish him continued success."

Baker was born in Chicago Heights and raised in south suburban Phoenix, Illinois. He is a graduate of Thornridge High School and received a B.S. in journalism at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

He began his 35-year broadcasting career in Champaign at WCIA-TV and WICD TV, before working at KFMB-TV in San Diego and then moving to WKMG-TV in Orlando, Florida, from 1995 to 2003, where he was Sports Director.

He returned to Chicago as a sports anchor and reporter for WMAQ-TV from 2003 to 2008 before joining CBS Chicago as a sports anchor and reporter. He has hosted Sports Sunday, Bears Game Day and Game Night Live.

Baker has covered the historic World Series wins by the Chicago Cubs and White Sox, and three Stanley Cup championships for the Chicago Blackhawks. He also reported from Athens for the 2004 Summer Olympics.

Baker has also long been committed to community service, supporting numerous charitable organizations throughout his career. His new role at First Tee Greater Chicago allows him to lead efforts to expand the organization's impact and inspire young people across the Chicago area.

"Having grown up in the south suburbs watching Channel 2 every night and idolizing the legendary Johnny Morris, it's been an indescribable dream come true to sit in his sports anchor chair for the bulk of the last 18 years at WBBM-TV," said Baker. "However, I'm ready for the next chapter and challenge in my life as I continue to serve the community as the CEO of First Tee Greater Chicago. I depart with nothing but sincere gratitude to my talented colleagues, and terrific station managers. But most of all, thank you to the Chicagoland viewers who've trusted and supported me for over two decades."

CBS Chicago will recognize and celebrate Baker's contributions in the coming weeks as he prepares for his next chapter.