CBS 2 Vault: The aftermath of the Great Chicago Flood of 1992

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Monday, April 13, 1992 – 30 years ago Wednesday – numerous downtown buildings were inundated with floodwaters when a tunnel under the Chicago River was breached by construction work.

CBS 2 provided extended coverage of the flood and its aftermath throughout that week. On Friday, April 17, CBS 2's Bill Kurtis anchored a special evening newscast on the flood, its aftermath, and how the events of that week had brought the city to its knees in a way that made some even think of history lessons about the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.

Part 1 (video above):

CBS 2 Chief Correspondent Jay Levine is joined by contractor John Kenny to examine construction crews' efforts to seal the hole at the bottom of the Chicago River that caused the flood. Levine also talks with Mayor Richard M. Daley along the banks of the river.

Meanwhile, the late Mike Parker reports on the bureaucratic bungling that led to the flood. Acting Department of Transportation Commissioner John LaPlante was fired in the wake of the flood; it was reported to have known about the potential leak and to have been waiting for a reasonable repair estimate when the flood happened, according to published reports.

Part 2:





To help viewers understand what happened during the flood, CBS 2 built a model in Studio 2 at our old building at 630 N. McClurg Ct. CBS 2's Larry Mendte is joined by Shane Albertson, a diver who was working to plug up the leak causing the flood, to explain the model.

Part 3:





Four nights after the Great Flood, ComEd had turn off power 57 of downtown buildings after some of its vaults were flooded. CBS 2's Dawn Stensland talks with ComEd Vice President Thomas Maiman.

Meanwhile, the flood raised serious questions about the state of infrastructure in Chicago. An expert told CBS 2 Political Editor Mike Flannery there was indeed something to worry about.

Part 4:





First, Jay Levine has a live update on the efforts that Friday evening to plug the leak in the Chicago River that caused flood. Meanwhile, Linda MacLennan has a look back at the intense work week downtown -- one of flooded downtown basements, office workers fleeing, and frantic efforts to find and fix the problem. Finally, John Drummond introduces us to the rivermen, who toil on towboats and barges and see our city from a much different perspective.

Part 5:





The floodwaters were not yet gone four nights after the Great Chicago Flood of 1992 first inundated Loop buildings. But plans were afoot for the complex work to come once they were. CBS 2's Elizabeth Vargas reports on that.

Part 6:





The sense of the city being brought to its knees was so profound at the time of the Great Chicago Flood of 1992 that it drew comparisons to the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. CBS 2's Bill Kurtis looks at the big picture for that harrowing week.