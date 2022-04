CBS 2 Vault: Power outages and infrastructure worries after the 1992 flood Following the Great Chicago Flood of 1992, ComEd had turn off power to dozens of downtown buildings after some of its vaults were flooded. CBS 2’s Dawn Stensland talks with ComEd Vice President Thomas Maiman. Meanwhile, the flood raised serious questions about the state of infrastructure in Chicago. An expert told CBS 2 Political Editor Mike Flannery there was indeed something to worry about.