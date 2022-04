CBS 2 Vault: A model to understand what happened in the 1992 Chicago flood In the days after a tunnel system breach caused flooding throughout downtown basements in April 1992, CBS 2 built a model in our studio to help viewers understand what happened. In this April 17, 1992 newscast, CBS 2’s Larry Mendte is joined by Shane Albertson, a diver who was working to plug up the leak causing the flood.