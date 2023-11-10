CBS 2 Chicago joining Salvation Army for Red Kettle kickoff Friday

CBS 2 Chicago joins Salvation Army for Red Kettle campaign

CHICAGO (CBS)-- CBS 2 is joining the Salvation Army to kick off the Red Kettle campaign.

With the impacts of the pandemic, inflation, and job loss, needs are high this holiday season.

There will be around 850 kettles throughout north and central Illinois, and this year's goal is $18 million by Christmas.

Every red kettle has a QR code, to allow for digital giving on top of cash and coin collections. You can donate virtually through donate via google pay, Apple Pay, PayPal, Venmo, or credit card.

You can donate virtually here.