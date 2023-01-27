Watch CBS News
Fire damages Georgis Catering on Southwest Side near Midway Airport

By Jackie Kostek

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Flames engulfed a catering business on the Southwest Side near Midway Airport overnight.

There was heavy smoke and flames were shooting through the roof of a two-floor catering business, Georgis Catering, on Central Avenue just a block north of 65th Street. The building was severely damaged, no one was injured. 

Georgis Catering is a family-owned business that was started in the '40s. Georgis Catering provides meals to seniors through Catholic Charities and other senior centers in the surrounding suburbs.

A longtime employee told CBS 2 that 17 centers that relying on their meals have been impacted by the fire. 

Georgis Catering also provides meals for private planes leaving from Midway Airport.  

Residents in apartments next door woke up to sirens and may have water damage in their homes. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek talked to a resident who smelled smoke around 11:30 p.m., saw flames and tried to wake up his neighbors. 

"That building is totally, a total loss," He said. "We have to overcome it, that's life, so you've got to go through it." 

Warming buses are available for the residents who live next door to the building. 

Kostek said Central Avenue is a "sheet of ice" as temperatures below freezing cause water, used to fight the fire, to freeze. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

This is a developing story. 

