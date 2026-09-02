"Catch That Train" videos create joy and community around costumed CTA chases

You may be familiar with the viral "Catch That Train" videos by SidequestTre on TikTok and Instagram, but the man behind them says it's not just about views: it's about creating joy and community.

Charlie Clerk III, who goes by Tre, relies on the CTA to get around. He never misses a train and has the viral posts to prove it.

Here's how the "Catch That Train" videos go: the CTA train is early and suddenly costumed commuters surge into a surrealistic sprint.

"It's pandemonium to say the least," Tre said. "Some people come to watch the whimsical costumes. Or they just come to see people smile."

Even Mayor Brandon Johnson has joined in on the shenanigans.

Tre's social media feed is full of positivity, until he scrolls back just one year, when he lost his brother and then his sales job.

"So that really just took a large part of me, losing my brother," he said. "It was hard for me to get on the phone and have enthusiasm, be happy, be joyous, you know, do things like that."

His first viral post about missing a bus changed his feed and his life.

"I vowed never to miss another form of transit again," he said.

Ever since he's been creating content and community. Tre's followers get together to help with the new videos.

"It's about getting out of your comfort zone, get outside and having fun," said Justin Watkins, who came to this particular sprint dressed as Chuck E. Cheese.

"You get to run. You have exercise, and it's very fun," said Caleb Osborn, who was dressed as Where's Waldo.

"I just met these great people," Clerk said. "I met them months ago, and this gentleman over here, the Chuck E. Cheese, I just met him today."

For regulars, the costume seems more important that mobility.

"I ran with my mask on, and I usually don't, and I fell," admitted Ryan Brown, dressed that day as Taco Bunny. "I tore two ligaments. So, it's a little bit more serious than I thought."

On a Saturday, Tre can round up hordes of people— even some on horseback. He explains to the crowd that they'll take off running as soon as they see a bus, a train, really any public transit. Then it's off to the races.

As this reporter sprinted beside Chuck E. Cheese, cowboys and dinosaurs, it all started to make sense. It's not about catching a train or a bus, but chasing after that feeling of joy.

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