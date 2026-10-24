Catcade in Lakeview reopening after vandal smash front window

A cat cafe in Lakeview reopens on Saturday after someone smashed their front window earlier this week.

In a social media post, the owner of the Catcade Cat Café and Rescue at 624 W. Belmont Ave. says that when he got the notification that someone smashed in the window on Wednesday, he rushed to the business.

He says he found a crowd of people keeping the cats from escaping through the broken window. They also swept up the glass so the cats wouldn't cut their paws. They stayed with the staff until the window was boarded up.

Nothing was stolen from inside.

The owner says no cats were hurt or lost — some were placed in emergency foster care.

As of Saturday, no arrests were made.