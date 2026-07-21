String of cash register burglaries on Chicago's Southwest Side prompts alert
A string of cash register burglaries at businesses on Chicago's Southwest Side has prompted a police warning.
Chicago police said during the burglaries, a group breaks the front glass window and doors of businesses with a brick to enter and take the cash registers.
The incidents took place in neighborhoods including Garfield Ridge, Archer Heights, West Lawn, and Gage Park on the following days:
- 6900 block of West Archer Avenue on July 6, at 4:19 a.m.
- 6100 block of South Archer Avenue on July 6, at 05:15 a.m.
- 6300 block of South Archer Avenue on July 6, at 5:26 a.m.
- 6600 block of West Archer Avenue on July 6, at 5:26 a.m.
- 5000 block of South Pulaski Avenue on July 16, at 4:00 a.m.
- 5000 block of South Pulaski Avenue on July 16, at 4:10 a.m.
- 5200 block of South Archer Avenue on July 16, at 4:13 a.m.
- 5200 block of South Archer Avenue on July 16, at 4:16 a.m.
- 5900 block of South Pulaski Avenue on July 16, at 4:20 a.m.
- 5800 block of South Kedzie Avenue on July 16, at 4:26 a.m.
- 5100 block of South Pulaski Avenue on July 16, at 5:00 a.m.
- 7900 block of South Cicero Avenue on July 20, at 5:20 a.m.
- 7900 block of South Cicero Avenue on July 20, at 5:20 a.m.
- 7900 block of South Cicero Avenue on July 20, at 5:20 a.m.
All of the burglaries took place between 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.
Police said the suspects were wearing masks, gloves, and dark clothing and were last week driving a Hyundai or Kia sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8384.