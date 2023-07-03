Man critically injured in fireworks accident in Cary

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after a fireworks accident in unincorporated Lake County near Cary.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a home on Hickory Nut Grove Road around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, and found a 58-year-old man going in and out of consciousness.

Investigators believe he was launching commercial-rated fireworks for a party without a permit. At some point, a firework failed to go off, the man looked into the tube, and it exploded in his face.

The man suffered major injuries to his head, and he was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition.

Criminal charges are possible, according to the sheriff's office.