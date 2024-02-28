Suburban Chicago man charged with robbing 19-year-old in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Carol Stream man was charged accused of robbing a 19-year-old man in the Lawndale neighborhood last year.

Jeffery Johnson, 36, was arrested on Tuesday in the 5500 block of West Grand Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood. He was charged with one felony count on of robbery.

Chicago police said on June 30, 2023, Johnson allegedly struck and took property from the victim in the 4500 block of West Roosevelt Road.

Johnson was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.

No further information was available.