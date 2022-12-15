Police warn of string of armed robberies, carjackings in Lincoln Park, Pilsen, West Town

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about a series of armed robberies and carjackings on the North and West sides.

In each case, two to four people jump out of a car, flash guns, and demand the victims' money and car keys.

A 70-year-old woman who was one of latest victims of an organized carjacking ring spoke to CBS 2's Marissa Perlman, and wants others to be aware.

Diana DeJacimo said, if it can happen to her, it can happen to anyone. She said she's ready to move out of the city for good.

She was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight while walking her dog and visiting her daughter and son-in-law in Lincoln Park.

Around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, she was walking her dog in the 1300 block of West Webster Avenue, when an armed robber stormed up.

A neighbor's surveillance camera captured the whole thing. Video shows a blue Honda CR-V pull up in front of DeJacimo. An armed robber jumps out and points a gun right of her face, and also at her dog – right before snatching her purse and taking off.

DeJacimo said the robber left her cash and wallet, but took her car keys. She believes the robber and his accomplices had been watching her.

"They had seen me get out of the car. They wanted that car. So this is the new carjacking, I guess. They'll just follow you, and threaten to kill you to get your key out of your hand," she said. "Nobody is immune to this. It's happening too much, and it's not going to change unless we change what we're doing."

DeJacimo is not alone. According to a Chicago Police Department community alert, the same group of carjackers also robbed two other people on Saturday and Tuesday in Pilsen and West Town. In at least one case, one of the carjackers took off in the victim's car while the others drove off in a separate vehicle.

Meantime, in Wicker Park, two carjackers robbed a 46-year-old man late Wednesday night as he was getting out of his car near Damen and St. Paul avenues, hitting him in the back of the head with a pistol before stealing his keys and wallet.

One of the robbers took off in the victim's Volkswagen Jetta, while the other drove off in a grey Jeep Cherokee. Police have not said if that attack is connected to the other carjackings.

Police have not announced any arrests related to these carjackings.