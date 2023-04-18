Watch CBS News
Local News

Police arrest Austin carjacking suspects in Loop parking garage

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Carjacking suspects arrested in Loop parking garage
Carjacking suspects arrested in Loop parking garage 00:27

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A carjacking in Austin ends with the suspects being caught in the Loop.

Our non-stop news crews spotted several Chicago police officers Monday night outside a parking garage near Lake and Wells.

Police say officers followed a black Dodge SUV matching the description of one taken near Austin and Washington. 

It took off and went down Wacker Drive before pulling over so the two men inside could get out and run away.

Officers arrested the men in a nearby parking garage.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 7:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.