Police arrest Austin carjacking suspects in Loop parking garage

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A carjacking in Austin ends with the suspects being caught in the Loop.

Our non-stop news crews spotted several Chicago police officers Monday night outside a parking garage near Lake and Wells.

Police say officers followed a black Dodge SUV matching the description of one taken near Austin and Washington.

It took off and went down Wacker Drive before pulling over so the two men inside could get out and run away.

Officers arrested the men in a nearby parking garage.