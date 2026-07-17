Car slams into house in Burbank, Illinois

A car plowed into a house in southwest suburban Burbank, Illinois, early Friday morning.

Burbank police and fire crews were at the scene of the crash near 82nd and Mason where it appears a black sedan crashed into several parked vehicles before hitting the building.

There were reports that there was a natural gas leak at the home as well, though they have not yet been confirmed.

It was not clear if or how many people were injured in the crash, nor the circumstances surrounding it.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Burbank police and fire departments for more information and are waiting to hear back.