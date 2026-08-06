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Car hits nail salon in Glenview, Illinois; no one injured

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
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Adam Harrington,
Natalie Goldstick

/ CBS Chicago

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A car slammed into a nail salon in the north Chicago suburb of Glenview on Thursday morning.

At 9:48 a.m., a driver hit the gas pedal rather than the brake and plowed into MB Spa Nails, located in a strip mall at 2699 Shermer Rd. where Glenview meets Northbrook.

Police said no injuries were reported, but three nail salon employees were taken to the hospital for symptoms related to stress caused by the incident.

The Glenview Building and Zoning Inspector was called to the scene and found no structural damage to the building.

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