Watch CBS News
Local News

Car flips over as driver speeds away from police in West town

/ CBS Chicago

Car flips over as driver speeds away from police in West town
Car flips over as driver speeds away from police in West town 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A car flipped over as a driver tried to speed away from police in West Town overnight. 

Police said officers tried to stop the Kia SUV for speeding, but the driver took off. 

The Kia hit a red sedan and flipped over at Augusta Boulevard and Wood Street just after midnight. 

The driver got out and ran away. Passengers in both cars suffered minor injuries and are in the hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 6:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.