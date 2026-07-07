Watch CBS News
Local News

Car bursts into flames after crashing into parked cars in South Chicago at 83rd and Houston

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

No one was injured but a driver was cited when a car went up in flames after crashing into parked vehicles in South Chicago Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said just before 2 a.m. they were called to the 3000 block of E. 83rd Street for a crash. They said a 40-year-old woman was driving a black SUV eastbound on 83rd when she lost control of the car and struck two parked cars.

No one was inside the parked cars, police said. After the crash, the car burst into flames. A man at the scene could be seen trying to run towards the car on fire, but police and firefighters held him back.


The woman and two passengers in her car were not injured and refused emergency medical treatment at the scene. The driver was also cited, police said. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue