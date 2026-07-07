Car bursts into flames after crashing into parked cars in South Chicago at 83rd and Houston

No one was injured but a driver was cited when a car went up in flames after crashing into parked vehicles in South Chicago Tuesday morning.

Chicago police said just before 2 a.m. they were called to the 3000 block of E. 83rd Street for a crash. They said a 40-year-old woman was driving a black SUV eastbound on 83rd when she lost control of the car and struck two parked cars.

No one was inside the parked cars, police said. After the crash, the car burst into flames. A man at the scene could be seen trying to run towards the car on fire, but police and firefighters held him back.



The woman and two passengers in her car were not injured and refused emergency medical treatment at the scene. The driver was also cited, police said.