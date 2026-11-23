A car careened off of Devon Avenue and fell onto the Edens Expressway on Chicago's Northwest Side Monday.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. CBS News Chicago was told the driver went into a construction zone, then somehow crashed onto the Edens.

The car was seriously damaged. There is not yet word on how badly the driver was injured or if there was anyone else in the car.

Illinois State Police said the Chicago Police Department are handling the investigation. CBS News Chicago reached out to CPD, who confirmed officers had been called to the scene but offered no further information.