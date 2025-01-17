Car evading traffic stop crashes into CTA bus on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person is in custody after fleeing from police and crashing involving a CTA bus Thursday night on the city's West Side.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of South Pulaski Road.

Chicago police said the bus was traveling southbound on Pulaski when it was hit by a gray sedan originally traveling westbound on Jackson.

The bus came to a complete stop after jumping the curb and striking a pole, police said.



The female bus driver was the only person onboard and was taken to Stroger Hospital with minor injuries in good condition.

Investigation indicated that the sedan had fled from police, who attempted to make a traffic stop on it.

The car was occupied by two men who were taken to Mt. Sinai with unknown injuries in good condition.

Police said the male driver of the gray sedan was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered.

No further information was immediately available.