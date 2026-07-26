4 teens killed when car hits train after fleeing traffic stop on Chicago's Southwest Side

Four teenagers were killed when a car hit a train during a brief police chase after fleeing a traffic stop on Chicago's Southwest Side early Sunday morning.

Chicago police said it began when officers in the city's 22nd District, which includes Morgan Park, Beverly, and Mount Greenwood communities, saying someone pointed a gun at them while they were driving.

Police said they found a car matching the caller's description and tried to pull it over, but the driver did not stop and led police on a brief chase before it was terminated.

Illinois State Police went on to find the same vehicle and tried to pull it over in the 5500 block of South Cicero Avenue, Chicago police said. This time, the driver stopped, but fled right afterward, police said.

State police called CPD to help them as the vehicle sped away. Still speeding, police said the car left the road in the 6900 block of South Cicero Avenue and struck a train box car.

Three teenagers in the car — two young men and a young woman — were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth occupant of the vehicle, a teenage girl, suffered trauma to her body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, police said, where she later died.

The victims were identified as Yuarem Garcia-Pena, 18, of Woodstock; Christopher Lopez Montan, 19, of Woodstock; Yaritza Martinez Villeda, 17, of Crystal Lake; and Vanessa Morales, 14, of Palatine.

The incident remains under investigation.