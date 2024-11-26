Car crashes into building after driver shot in head on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A car crashed into a building after the driver was shot in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Around 5:20 a.m., Chicago police said a 57-year-old man was driving with a 24-year-old passenger, in the 3100 block of West 59th Street, when shots were fired from inside a gold sedan.

Police said the driver was shot in the head, causing his car to crash into a building and then a parked car.

The driver was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

The 24-year-old passenger was not injured by gunfire but was taken to the same hospital for evaluation in good condition.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating and searching for the shooter.

A large police response can be seen on 59th Street as crews work to clear the scene around 7 a.m. The building was significantly damaged from the crash, and debris is visible on the street.

This is a developing story.