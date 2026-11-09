2 hurt in 5-car chain-reaction crash in Libertyville on Waukegan Road

Two people were hurt in a five-car chair reaction crash on Waukegan Road in north suburban Libertyville Monday morning, police said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a car was stopped in the southbound lanes near Buckley Road when it was rear-ended by another car traveling south.

Then, as cars tried to avoid that crash, three other cars were involved in a crash, the sheriff's office said. One of those cars was pushed off the roadway and could be seen in the forested embankment as CBS Skywatch flew over the scene.

Two people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries, the sheriff's office said.



The roadway was shut down for a time between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Route 137/Buckley Road because of debris and the median, police said, but it reopened shortly after 7:1 5 a.m.

No further details were immediately available.