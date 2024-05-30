Car crash happens blocks away from fatal double shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side

Car crash happens blocks away from deadly shooting in Little Village, police say

Car crash happens blocks away from deadly shooting in Little Village, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot to death in a soccer field just blocks away from the site of a crash involving two cars in the Little Village neighborhood Wednesday morning.

In the first incident, Chicago police responded to the scene and found two men, 29 and 27, shot and killed inside the La Villita Park soccer field in the 2800 block of South Sacramento Avenue around 2 a.m.

Both victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and were pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests were made.

Meanwhile, just blocks later, officers were also at the scene of a car crash in the 3000 block of South Kedzie Avenue. The white sedan appeared to have caught fire as the front end was left charred.

Police say a white sedan was traveling eastbound on 31st Street when it collided with a black sedan on Kedzie.

Preliminary investigation indicated that three male offenders ran from the white sedan on foot. Two men and a woman were in the black sedan.

Both men were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition with minor injuries. The woman was also taken to Mt. Sinai in fair condition with unknown injuries.

As of Wednesday, no citations were pending.

Police say there is no indication that both cases were connected. The investigation remains ongoing.