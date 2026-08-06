Candy store burglarized in Chicago's West Ridge community

A candy store in Chicago's West Ridge community was burglarized early Thursday morning.

Police said at 12:52 a.m., three burglars broke the window at the Candy Mart, at 3152 W. Devon Ave. at the northeast corner of the intersection with Kedzie Avenue.

Video showed numerous scratch-off lottery tickets on the floor of the store, but there was no immediate word on what was taken.

The thieves fled east on Devon Avenue on foot, police said.

No one was in custody Thursday morning. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.