Watch CBS News
Crime

Candy store burglarized in Chicago's West Ridge community

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Dylan Olsen

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A candy store in Chicago's West Ridge community was burglarized early Thursday morning.

Police said at 12:52 a.m., three burglars broke the window at the Candy Mart, at 3152 W. Devon Ave. at the northeast corner of the intersection with Kedzie Avenue.

Video showed numerous scratch-off lottery tickets on the floor of the store, but there was no immediate word on what was taken.

The thieves fled east on Devon Avenue on foot, police said.

No one was in custody Thursday morning. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue