Canaryville drive-by shooting leaves woman dead, man in critical condition; gunshots have kids running for safety

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was killed and a man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting in Canaryville Monday evening.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, kids and parents took cover running for safety when the bullets started flying near a busy park.

The 19-year-old woman driving a 2002 black Saturn in the area of 41st Street and Union Avenue with the 20-year-old man was in the passenger seat, when three people opened fire on them from a 2014 Nissan sedan.

The frightening events all happened within feet of children and parents who had gathered at Taylor-Laurdisen Park. Ring video shows parents and kids running off the baseball field and hiding between cars, as they rushed to get away from the gunshots fired the other side of the park.

A closer look at the Ring video also shows a man on the sidewalk pushing a stroller. He tries picking up the child, but decides to run frantically down the street with the stroller to get away from the gunfire.

Meanwhile, the black Saturn crashed into a building on Root Street. The woman died at the University of Chicago Medical Center, while the man was reported in critical condition at the same hospital.

It is believed the gunmen followed the car into the neighborhood and fired multiple rounds – having no regards whatsoever for children playing in the park.

Dispatch reports said as many as 15 were heard at the park.

Thankfully, none of the kids or parents were injured when the drive-by happened. While it was clearly at targeted shooting, it placed many in danger.

The shooters jumped back on the Dan Ryan Expressway and have not been seen since.