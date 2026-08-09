Cam Lewis, Luther Burden III to miss a little time after exiting Bears practice Saturday

Chicago Bears receiver Luther Burden III will reportedly miss a little bit of time with a groin injury he suffered at practice on Saturday.

Burden and safety Cam Lewis exited early on Saturday. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said he doesn't expect Lewis to be out long.

A banged-up secondary has even more eyes at camp on safety Dillon Thieleman, the Bears' top pick in the NFL Draft this year.

Another rookie from Thieleman's draft class has also been taking advantage of opportunities — sixth-round pick Jordan van den Berg. The defensive lineman earned some reps with the first-team defense and is garnering the attention of the coaching staff.

"And he's really taken to the coaching. He plays with a great pad level. He can get in a good stance and come off and strike the line of scrimmage, and he's got some pretty good football instincts," Allen said. "When you start off with the threes, and then all of a sudden you show up and you catch our attention, then we've got to find ways to get you some reps with the twos, and if you continue to catch our attention, then we've got to find some ways to get you some reps with the ones, because that's really how you evaluate what you have in a player. I think anytime a guy does well, catches our attention, he earns the opportunity to get more opportunities."

Meanwhile, receiver Zavion Thomas left practice early on Sunday.