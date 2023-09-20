Calumet City residents to get some relief after damaging flooding

Calumet City residents to get relief after damaging floodwaters hit the community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Help is on the way for Calumet City residents facing more flooding after this weekend's rains.

The city's fire chief said emergency crews responded to 87 incidents during the floods, cars submerged and flooded basements, and in some cases, they carried victims out of flood waters.

Flooding shared with CBS 2 by neighbors earlier this week you can see cars in at least half a foot of water with neighborhoods turned into lakes.

It comes as people there are still recovering from major flooding that took over the area in June and July.

FEMA has already been here since then. Just this week a disaster recovery center opened at the Calumet City Public Library as a place for people to access resources.

At Wednesday's news conference, officials said they're asking for at least $15 million to rebuild the levy on the Calumet River.

They're also talking about replacing and rehabbing all the sewers in the dirt they said that'll take a lot of resources. About $100 million to be exact, and they're working on figuring out how to get that done and how to tap into the resources that can make it happen.

"We were actually getting so much water, that the system that we have, the sewage collection system, the drainage system, the stormwater management system, simply could not take in that much water," said engineer Ken Chastain.

They want to improve stormwater collection, figure out how to rebuild the infrastructure that will impact residents here, and make the town more resilient during severe weather events in the future.