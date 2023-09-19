Experts advise flood insurance as south suburbs get ravaged again

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) -- In the south suburbs, relief efforts are stalling for homeowners hit with severe flooding over the weekend.

As CBS 2's Andrew Ramos reported, the importance of flood insurance is now in the spotlight in communities such as Calumet City.

Homeowners in Calumet City this past weekend suffered through a second go-around of devastating floods in just a matter of weeks has many looking over their insurance policies, and also asking questions about flood insurance - should they now get it?

When you consider climate change and these severe weather events happening more frequently, experts say they absolutely should.

CBS 2 has been on the ground since Sunday when devastating storms caused severe flooding in Calumet City and surrounding areas.

We saw everything from ravaged basements to urgent hazmat situations where sewage backed up into homes - in some cases making the houses unlivable.

Many homeowners we spoke to you told us they did not have flood insurance because they were told they did not need it.

When you live in a designated flood zone, you are required by law to have flood insurance. If you live outside a high-risk area, it is optional and would be an additional policy - which means another monthly bill.

Most policies under the National Flood Insurance program could cover as much as $250,000 in damages.

With climate change now fueling the frequency of major weather events, experts say it's better safe to be sorry.

"Flood maps, unfortunately, are not live products. They're done at a certain time and then adopted, and then they need to be updated," said Peter Waggonner public policy director for GNO Inc. "So, it's not necessarily reflective of your flood risk, if, per se, a huge development comes next-door, paves over the land that might make you more susceptible to runoff water from stormwater."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has not yet gotten involved in relief efforts in Calumet City. Right now, it is a matter of waiting on the state to issue a disaster declaration before federal help could come in.

Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones is expected to hold a news conference Wednesday morning addressing concerns in the community.