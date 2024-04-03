Café Selmarie expects to close by month's end; new venture coming to space

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The venerable Café Selmarie restaurant and bakery in Lincoln Square expects to close its doors by the end of the month, with a new owner and restaurant taking over afterward.

Café Selmarie, 4721 N. Lincoln Ave., first announced its plans to close in September. The restaurant website said as of Wednesday night that an official closing date is to be announced soon – but the restaurant expects to shut down at the end of April.

Owner Birgit Kobayashi is set to retire.

Café Selmarie celebrated 40 years in business last September. The café opened in September 1983 – when Ronald Reagan was in his first term as president, and Harold Washington had been mayor of Chicago for only five months.

Kobayashi founded Café Selmarie with the late Jeanne Uzdawinis, whom she had met as a neighbor on Giddings Street. They started Café Selmarie just down the street from where they lived with their families at the time, the restaurant said in a September news release.

The name is a portmanteau of the two women's middle names – Birgit Selma and Jeanne Marie.

Café Selmarie started out as a small storefront with just a few tables serving pastries and coffee, but broke down walls in 1999 – ultimately to double its size, the restaurant release said. The café has been an iconic part of Giddings Plaza in Lincoln Square for many years – and even had the first espresso machine in the neighborhood, the release said.

Café Selmarie has also long been revered for its patio for al fresco dining and displays of works from local artists.

Uzdawinis died in 2017. Kobayashi said in September that it was time for the next chapter.

The Café Selmarie name and recipes will not be sold, the restaurant announced in September. But Eater.com first reported Andrew Pillman – the owner of the Lincoln Square Tap Room next door – plans to open a new venture, Willow Café & and Bistro, in the Selmarie space.

"While we know that our closing is sad news, we hope you'll give Willow Cafe & Bistro a chance to make their own mark on Lincoln Square," Café Selmarie said on social media. "We're excited to see what they have in store!"

For now, Café Selmarie is still offering dinner reservations on Tock – and the café made a point of announcing on Instagram that Kobayashi is whipping up her famous morning buns this coming Friday and Saturday.

Café Selmarie will join a list of well-known Chicago eateries that have closed recently after decades in business.