C2E2 kicks off at McCormick Place this weekend

By Asal Rezaei, Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thousands of fans will head to McCormick Place this weekend for the annual Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, also known as C2E2.

The three-day event features all things film and television, Manga, gaming, and cosplay.  

This year will feature a big line-up of guests including Chris Evans – known for playing Captain America in the Marvel films, AEW wrestler Christian Cage, and David Boreanaz who played Angel in the Buffy the Vampire TV series among others.

C2E2 starts Friday and last through Sunday. Tickets start at $53.

More information including badge purchases can be found on the C2E2 website

First published on March 31, 2023 / 7:19 AM

