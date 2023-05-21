Bystander struck by gunfire during South Holland shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is hospitalized after being struck by a stray bullet during a dispute in South Holland Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from the village, around 1 p.m. two people were in an argument in a parking lot at the community center at 501 E. 170th St.

An innocent bystander was struck and transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was stabilized.

"It is believed the offending vehicle may be from Chicago," the release said.

State Police are investigating.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact South Holland Police detectives at 708-331-3131 ext. 2.