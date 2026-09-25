Cash registers, safe taken during at least 4 business burglaries on Chicago's South Side

Multiple businesses were broken into on Friday morning, and burglars left cash registers and a safe.

Around 4 a.m., four people broke into a business in the 4800 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue and took a cash register.

Police said the group then drove off in a black SUV.

Then, between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., police said three people broke the glass door of a business in the 1600 block of East 53rd Street. Police said the group removed a safe and took money before leaving the scene.

Just before 5 a.m., police said a group broke the front door of a business and took a cash register.

Just after 5 a.m., police said a group broke the glass window of a business in the 1500 block of East 55th Street. Police said the group left with an unknown amount of money.

No arrests have been made in any of the burglaries.

Area One detectives are investigating.