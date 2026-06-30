Police in Burr Ridge, Illinois, issue warning about ruse burglaries

Police in Burr Ridge, Illinois, issued a warning Tuesday about burglars using distractions to break into homes.

The police department said the most recent case happened Monday night at 10:42 p.m. near 83rd Street and County Line Road.

The resident of the house answered the door, and was met by a man wearing a gray sweatshirt and jeans, with a camouflage mask or bandana covering his mouth. The man told the resident that a neighbor's house was on fire as a distraction, while others walked in and burglarized the house.

The resident became suspicious and called 911, police said. The man who came to the doo fled in a dark sport-utility vehicle, along with the others who came into the house.

Police have not said what, if anything, the thieves took.

Police warned that such burglaries often target the elderly or people doing work outside their houses. Such offenders will use all different ruses to distract the victim, such as claiming to be utility workers, tree trimmers, or handymen working on neighbors' houses.

Residents are urged to keep their doors locked and report suspicious activity immediately, and never to let strangers into their homes.