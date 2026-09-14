Burglars smash open gaming machines with sledgehammers at The Chill House bar in Frankfort, Illinois

The owners of a bar in southwest suburban Frankfort say they were hit by burglars again, and they left behind a huge mess.

Security cameras show at least three burglars swinging sledgehammers to try and break open the gaming machines at The Chill House near 79th Avenue and Lincoln Highway.

Video of the aftermath shows the thieves also broke a glass door to get inside.

The owners say this is the second burglary at the bar in just a matter of weeks.

Police said they believe a string of similar burglaries in the suburbs are connected.