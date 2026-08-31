Burglars take ATM from Shell gas station in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood

An overnight burglary left a huge mess in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood early Monday.

Police said at 4:51 a.m., someone reversed a gray sport-utility vehicle into the side of a gas station in the 4000 block of West Irving Park Road, near Pulaski Road.

Multiple burglars entered, and they took the ATM, police said. They loaded the ATM into the rear of a black sport-utility vehicle, and left, police said.

A big pile of debris and cinder blocks was left behind at the scene, along with the gray Jeep used for the crash-and-grab.

No injuries were reported, and no one was reported in custody Monday morning. Grand Central Area detectives were investigating.