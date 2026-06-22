Burglars smash into smoke shop on Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago police on Monday morning were investigating a break-in at a smoke shop in the Portage Park community.

At 3:30 a.m., burglars broke into Snacks N Smokes, at 3200 N. Cicero Ave. right at Belmont Avenue. Police said the burglars broke the window and went inside.

An employee said the thieves stole the cash register and several tobacco products.

Police said the thieves drove off in a dark-colored vehicle in an unknown direction.

No one was in custody in the burglary Monday morning. Grand Central Area detectives were investigating.