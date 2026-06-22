Watch CBS News
Crime

Burglars smash into smoke shop on Chicago's Northwest Side

By Dylan Olsen

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Chicago police on Monday morning were investigating a break-in at a smoke shop in the Portage Park community.

At 3:30 a.m., burglars broke into Snacks N Smokes, at 3200 N. Cicero Ave. right at Belmont Avenue. Police said the burglars broke the window and went inside.

An employee said the thieves stole the cash register and several tobacco products.

Police said the thieves drove off in a dark-colored vehicle in an unknown direction.

No one was in custody in the burglary Monday morning. Grand Central Area detectives were investigating.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue