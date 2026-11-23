Burglars hit multiple gas stations on Chicago's South and Southwest sides early Monday morning.

Gas stations in the Garfield Ridge, Gage Park and Bridgeport neighborhoods were targeted.

At 2:55 a.m., a black sport-utility vehicle pulled up to a Shell station in the 5300 block of South Kedzie Avenue. Four thieves got out, while a fifth remained in the vehicle, police said.

The thieves damaged a gaming machine at the gas station and stole the money from the cash box in the machine, police said. The thieves then got back into the SUV and fled, police said.

At 3:15 a.m., burglars hit a BP station in the 900 block of West Pershing Road. A witness told police five people entered the gas station, and four took the cash box from a gaming machine while the fifth acted as a lookout while armed with a rifle.

All five thieves got back into the SUV and fled the scene, police said.

At another BP station in the 4500 block of South Cicero Avenue, surveillance video shows three men armed with sledgehammers smashing into the slot machines around 4 a.m. Video also showed one of the thieves handing off cash to somebody waiting outside.

An employee said the thieves fled shortly before police arrived.

There was also a report of men with sledgehammers breaking into slot machines at an Amoco station in the 2800 block of West 55th Street.

There was no immediate confirmation as to whether the burglaries were committed by the same crew.