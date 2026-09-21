Burglars smash ATM, but fail to get money at gas station in Chicago's West Town community

Burglars smashed an ATM at a gas station minimart in Chicago's West Town community early Monday, but failed to get any money, an employee said.

An employee said two masked men came inside the minimart at the Citgo station at 1535 W. Grand Ave., near Ashland Avenue, and smashed the ATM with a sledgehammer.

The two masked burglars came inside with one holding the door, the employee said. The other got into a getaway vehicle, police said.

The cashier yelled for the burglars to leave, the employee said.

After three minutes of trying to smash into the ATM and get money, the burglars gave up and fled the scene as soon as police arrived, the employee said.

A hammer was left behind at the scene.