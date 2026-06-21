Burglars crash into Circle K store in downtown Chicago, fail to take ATM

Would-be burglars crashed their way into a Circle K store in downtown Chicago early Sunday morning.

At 4:29 a.m., the burglars crashed into the Corcle K at 211 W. Adams St. with a black Jeep sport-utility vehicle. Multiple thieves got out and tried to take the ATM, police said

The burglars left without the ATM, getting in another nearby vehicle and fleeting the scene, police said.

Nothing was reported stolen, and only property damage was reported, police said.

The Circle K that was burglarized is located on the ground floor of a parking garage right across Franklin Street from the Willis Tower.

Repair crews were spotted on the scene in daylight Sunday.

Belmont Area detectives were investigating Sunday.