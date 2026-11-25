A group of burglars broke into a hot dog stand in the south Chicago suburb of Calumet City early Wednesday.

The owner of Andy's Hot Dogs, at 803 River Oaks Dr. in Calumet City, said five men broke in with sledgehammers.

It appeared that the burglars broke in through the side door, but were not able to take anything.

The gaming company built a metal cage over the gaming machines to prevent anyone from entering after hours. The would-be burglars could not get into the metal cage.

After failing to get to the gaming machines, the burglars took a fire extinguisher and sprayed the inside of the restaurant, the owner said.

This was the fifth time the restaurant has been broken into, the owner said.

CBS News Chicago was waiting on official information from police Wednesday morning.