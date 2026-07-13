Burglars back into gas station minimart in Calumet City, Illinois

Burglars smashed into a gas station minimart in the south Chicago suburb of Calumet City, Illinois, early Monday.

Surveillance video shows a group of people using a car to back into the minimart at the Mobil station at Sibley Boulevard and Prairie Avenue, close to the Bishop Ford Freeway.

After the car backs into the building, video shows a group throwing a machine into the back of a second vehicle before driving off.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to police for more information, but had not heard back as of 11 a.m.