Police issue alert to residents of recent burglaries in Woodlawn

Police warn residents of recent burglaries in Woodlawn

Police warn residents of recent burglaries in Woodlawn

Police warn residents of recent burglaries in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning residents of recent burglaries in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Each of the crimes happened during the month of November.

Police say in each incident the suspect(s) entered an apartment through a window and then took property from inside.

These incidents have occurred in the geographical locations listed below:

· 6500 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. on November 26, 2022, at 3:00 a.m.

· 6500 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. on November 26, 2022, at 2:30 p.m.

· 6100 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. on November 27, 2022, at 10:00 p.m.

Police did not have any physical descriptions of the suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8384.